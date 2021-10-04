Elevate Youth Returns

Yates Community Center

PENN YAN -- Elevate Youth, the non-profit organization located at the Yates Community Center at 467 N. Main St., Penn Yan, is back!

Jenni Patchett, the Elevate Youth Program Coordinator hired mid-summer, is no stranger to the world of youth and community. Patchett has over a decade of experience as a gymnastics coach, as well as program development and direction. Whilst coaching gymnastics, she earned a Master’s degree in Sport Management and Athletic Administration from James Madison University. Patchett is a former collegiate gymnast and earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. Recently, she began teaching yoga again and enjoys indoor rowing and paddle-boarding. Patchett is eager to utilize her experience and knowledge for this role. “I want to continue implementing successful and engaging fun, family, fitness youth events and programming!”

In August, a Youth Olympics Festival was held; soccer, gymnastics, and badminton were set up at Yates Community Center; along with, grilled hot dogs, face-painting, and shopping vendors.

September brought a Pro Lax Clinic and Bristol Mountain Adventures Mobile Park to YCC. At the Pro Lax Clinic, Michael Manley and Brad Voigt, both Penn Yan natives and now lacrosse professionals, donated their time, knowledge, and expertise to area youth ages Kindergarten-6th grade.

Bristol Mountain Adventures Mobile Park set up eight unique and exciting elements where children ages 4-12 scaled six feet above the ground connected to a continuous safety system in full body harnesses. Elements included corsair net, fisherman net, wooden board bridge, vertical net, beam bridge, monkey rope, spider web, and log swings. Patchett was thrilled with the turnout and this will definitely be a repeat event for the 2022 season.

Coming up this Friday is Elevate Youth’s Spooky Spectacular. This is a free outdoor event. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 families are welcome to explore the fitness trail (bring a flashlight). Lilyea Farms Pumpkin Patch donated 50 pumpkins to carve, Elevate Youth will supply carving materials. Apple Barrel Orchards donated apples for families to snack. Elevate Youth will be providing a Spooky Spuds Baked Potato Bar and rounding out the event with Addams Family Movie (2019) at 7 p.m. Costumes are welcome.