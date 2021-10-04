Rotary names Sheriff Ron Spike a Paul Harris Fellow

Dundee Rotary

DUNDEE -- Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Dundee Rotary Club Wednesday, Sept. 29.

At a luncheon meeting in Dundee, the Rotary District Governor Janet Tenreiro presented a medallion and certificate to Spike for his outstanding ‘service above self’ with more than 50 years of public safety work in the county.

In addition, Dundee Rotary is contributing a $1,000 check in Spike’s name to the Rotary Foundation for one of their international philanthropic projects.