PYTCo. to receive $5,000 for the revitalization of Sampson Theatre

The Penn Yan Theatre Co.

The Penn Yan Theatre Company receives $5,000 “A Community Thrives” grant from USA Today Network and The Gannett Foundation.

PENN YAN – The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) was recently announced a grant recipient of "A Community Thrives," a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of The Gannett Foundation. PYTCo. will receive a $5,000 Local Operating Grant for the revitalization of the Sampson Theatre.

A Community Thrives supports non-profit organizations with projects focused on community building and has helped to contribute more than $17 million since 2017. This year, A Community Thrives engaged participants in 45 states.

PYTCo.’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing theater experiences and education in order to promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts. The A Community Thrives grant will support this mission by providing additional funds towards revitalizing the Sampson Theatre. Learn more about the Sampson Theatre and the revitalization project at https://www.pytco.org.

“The support we received from the community this summer was astonishing. We received donations from a wide variety of donors through this fundraising challenge,” states PYTCo. President Dusty Baker. He adds, “Thank you to everyone who contributed to the challenge and helped us meet the fundraising goal that allowed us to even be eligible for this additional grant funding. They say it takes a village, and PYTCo. is proud to be a part of this one and it’s bright future!”

“We are proud of the work PYTCo. has done to enhance Penn Yan. At Gannett, we take pride in supporting the organizations that make a positive impact in their communities. Through A Community Thrives, we lend financial support to that purpose as well as rally the whole community to champion a good and meaningful cause,” said CEO and Chairman Mike Reed.

About A Community Thrives

A Community Thrives is a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and is part of the Gannett Foundation. A Community Thrives supports non-profit organizations with projects focused on community building and has helped to contribute more than $17 million since 2017.

About USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY Network, part of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by its award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 250 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, Gannett engages more than 140 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.