Dundee man killed by train

YATES COUNTY — A Dundee man has been killed in a railroad accident at 1:31 p.m. Oct. 6 south of the crossing at Shannon Corners Road in the town of Starkey.

Sheriff Ron Spike identified the man as Raymond L. Arthurs, 62, who Spike said had significant hearing impairment and could not hear the approach of a Norfolk & Southern train as it came upon him from behind as he was walking south on the railroad tracks between the rails.

Dundee Fire Dept., Dundee Ambulance, Medic 55, Yates Co. Deputies and Emergency Management, N.Y. State Police, and Norfolk Southern Operations Staff res[ponded to the scene.

The 26 car, two engine Norfolk Southern train was travelling southbound from Ontario County to Steuben County. Investigators say the engineer sounded the train's horn several times and applied emergency deceleration procedures, but could not stop in time. The train was finally able to stop before reaching the village of Dundee. After investigators reviewed onboard train data, speed was determined not be a factor. The Norfolk Southern Railroad is continuing their internal investigation.

Arthurs was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains open pending autopsy and toxicology results. Local witnesses report having seen Arthurs on multiple occasions trespassing on railroad property.

"This accident highlights the dangers of either pedestrian or vehicular trespassing on railroad property," warns Spike.