Cessna 170 Assoc. Convention to be held in Penn Yan

PENN YAN — The International Cessna 170 Association will hold its 2021 convention in Penn Yan Oct. 14-19 at the Penn Yan Hampton Inn. Formed in 1969, the group of around 1,200 members is comprised of pilots and other aircraft enthusiasts with a common interest in aviation, in particular the Cessna model 170.

From the 1940s through the 1950s, over 5,000 of the vintage tail dragger models were produced, and many are still going strong today. Lovingly cared for and flown by a dedicated group of owners, as time has passed, the model has taken on a sort of cult following, not unlike the classic 1955-'57 Chevys. At least one member is known to possess one of each!

Penn Yan was chosen as this year’s venue given the large number of aviation activities nearby. On Monday, Oct 18, the group will host a meet and greet for the public at 4 p.m. at the Seneca Flight Operations facility at the Penn Yan Airport. Duane Shockey, convention host, notes that all are welcome. Historically, the annual gathering has attracted upward of 100 aircraft; this year, the number of owners flying in may be somewhat limited, although 20 or more 170s are anticipated. All are invited to view the flightline!