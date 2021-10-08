Cobblestone Springs hosts open house, new events

Jennifer Randol, Cobblestone Springs

DUNDEE — There couldn’t have been a more beautiful day for Cobblestone Springs to have its Fall Open House. Under the blue skies was a warm welcome to all who attended to make it so very special. They had a pleasurable time amongst old friends and were delighted to see some new faces as well.

A perfect addition to this day was the fiddle music of Tim Ball, provided by gracious friends at the Yates Concert Series. Owner, poet, and Board member Jan Carr read a poem to kick off the festivities. There were tours of the large cobblestone house and history of the Spence family homestead by our board member and Spence descendant Peggy.

The pollinator garden was visited by friends, monarchs butterflies, and bumble bees alike, thanks to our volunteer and Master Gardener Ginger. The formal dining room was filled with delicious treats prepared by board members and volunteers Judy, Anne, and Denise for all to share. While exploring the trails there were multiple giant puffball mushrooms discovered. These large, edible fungi that commonly grow during the late summer and autumn season were cut up for the guests who wished to take some home for dinner.

As the leaves change and the weather cools, please remember the house and grounds at Cobblestone Springs are there for your use. Give them a call anytime. They hope to see everyone again very soon.

Coming up at Cobblestone Springs

Repentance and Forgiveness in Judaism with Dr. Leslie Schwartz

Monday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m.- noon via Zoom — Leslie’s popular programs use ancient Jewish texts like the Torah and Talmud to engage us in stories that reflect on principles in keeping with their goal — to make our own lives holy through study, questioning, and gratitude. In these sessions we’ll be discussing the concepts of repentance and forgiveness. Please email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com for Zoom link.

Folding Gift Boxes & Cards

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. — Participants will learn the art of folding small gift cards or treasure boxes and creating unique folded designs for cards from specialty papers. Some papers will be provided, but bring your own old cards and calendars if available. The bigger the paper, the bigger the box you can make. This is a great way to recycle and personalize your holiday season gifts and greetings! Materials, $10. Presenter: Deb Stevens

Restorative Yoga & Meditation Morning Retreat

Sunday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. – noon; led by Angela Fishbaugh, M.Ed., CET II, Sport Yoga Instructor. — Join us on the morning of Sunday September 12th for yoga, meditation, and snacks. This session in the mansion will start with registration at 8:45am and a meet and greet on the mat at 9 a.m. in the formal parlors. Angela will help us set intentions with a guided meditation, followed by gentle stretching with modifications to accommodate all levels. This practice can also be done in a chair. At 11am we will enjoy light refreshments and snacks, with vegan and gluten free options available. Take this time with Angela, as she can answer any questions you may have to balance health, lifestyle, yoga and meditation. Bring your own mat and any props you may find helpful; mats and chairs can also be provided. Eight attendees max.

Program fee: $20. To register, please email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com

In-person events above are held at Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee. Phone 607-243-8212, Email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com