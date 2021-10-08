EXTENSION CORNER: Navigating solar lease agreements

CCE of Yates County

PENN YAN -- You have the opportunity to lease your farmland to a solar energy company! It sounds like a great deal, and you are interested, but you are not sure just how it works and if it would be a good fit for your farm long-term. There are a lot of questions and concerns that can come up while evaluating whether a solar lease would be a good option for your farm.

Join CCE Yates at an in-person meeting for farmers and rural landowners to get answers to your solar leasing questions. This program will feature several live webinars presented by industry experts to help you navigate the solar development process, make informed decisions, and negotiate solar lease agreements. CCE Yates will provide a virtual option for attendees that would like to participate in the meeting from a remote location. Please indicate your preference in-person or virtual attendance when you register.

Meeting Agenda

9:30-10:15 a.m.: Understanding the Solar Development Process and What Solar Companies are Looking For - with Loren Pruskowski, farmer and solar industry representative, Ecolegacy Values

10:15-11 a.m.: Understanding Solar Lease Agreements and Tips for Negotiating a Contract - with Scott Kurkoski, Attorney, Levene, Gouldin & Thompson, LLP

11-11:30 a.m.: Q&A with Morning Presenters

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Break. [lunch will not be provided but you are welcome to bring a bag lunch]

12:30-1:30 p.m.: How Municipal Regulations Affect Solar Development Opportunities at the Local Level - with Jeffrey Kehoe, NYS Department of Ag and Markets

If you go:

Navigating Solar Lease Agreements and the Solar Development Process: A Program for NY Farmers and Rural Landowners

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Yates County Auditorium (417 Liberty St., Penn Yan) or via Zoom

REGISTRATION: Call CCE Yates at 315-536-5123 or register online at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/farmsolar_257

FEE: No cost to attend