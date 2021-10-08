SLPWA Virtual Silent Auction Oct. 8 -  15

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
Seneca, Lake, NY

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is excited to announce its annual Silent Auction Fundraiser—one of its largest fundraisers of the year.

SLPWA is a non-profit organization entirely funded by donations and grants and is solely committed to preserve, protect and promote Seneca Lake water quality.

The auction starts Oct. 8 at noon and ends Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Auction items from our local businesses and supporters include:

  • Chef’s Dinner with Library Wines and Boundary Breaks owners Bruce & Diana Murray
  • Fly Fishing Lessons and Unique Wine/Brewery/Farm Tours throughout the Finger Lakes
  • Once in a Lifetime “Create your OWN Sparkling” wine with Glenora’s Gene Pierce & winemakers
  • Newly opened Trestle Thirty One Tasting Room and Private dinner with Chef Samantha Buyskes and Nova & Brian Cadamatre unveiling the 2020 vintage
  • And much more!

Use the QR Code below or go to http://www.32auctions.com/senecapurewaters to check it out. Good luck bidding and thank you for your generosity!

