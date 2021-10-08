Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is excited to announce its annual Silent Auction Fundraiser—one of its largest fundraisers of the year.

SLPWA is a non-profit organization entirely funded by donations and grants and is solely committed to preserve, protect and promote Seneca Lake water quality.

The auction starts Oct. 8 at noon and ends Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Auction items from our local businesses and supporters include:

Chef’s Dinner with Library Wines and Boundary Breaks owners Bruce & Diana Murray

Fly Fishing Lessons and Unique Wine/Brewery/Farm Tours throughout the Finger Lakes

Once in a Lifetime “Create your OWN Sparkling” wine with Glenora’s Gene Pierce & winemakers

Newly opened Trestle Thirty One Tasting Room and Private dinner with Chef Samantha Buyskes and Nova & Brian Cadamatre unveiling the 2020 vintage

And much more!

Use the QR Code below or go to http://www.32auctions.com/senecapurewaters to check it out. Good luck bidding and thank you for your generosity!