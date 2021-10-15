Dresden First Aid Closet in desperate need of wheelchairs

YATES COUNTY -- The Dresden United Methodist Church's First Aid Closet, one of Yates County's most important resources for no cost medical equipment, is appealing to the public for the return or donation of wheelchairs. Volunteer Elsie Goodman reports the First Aid Closet is down to their last two for loaning out to people in need.

The Dresden United Methodist Church's First Aid Closet, located on Avenue A in Dresden, has many items to chose from. Everything is free of charge and may be borrowed for as long as they are needed.

Some of these items include: canes, walkers, commodes, raised toilet seats, shower chairs, wheelchairs, chair lifts, hospital beds, and Hoyer lifts to name a few. "There is no need for you to buy when you can borrow these items for no charge," say the volunteers.

Those in need any of these items should call Herb and Elsie at 315-536-4794, Bill and Donna at 315-536-9639, or Trudy at 315-536-9434.