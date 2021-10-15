Dresden First Aid Closet in desperate need of wheelchairs

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
The Dresden Methodist Church First Aid Closet is appealing to the public for the return or donation of wheelchairs for them to loan out to people in need.

YATES COUNTY -- The Dresden United Methodist Church's First Aid Closet, one of Yates County's most important resources for no cost medical equipment, is appealing to the public for the return or donation of wheelchairs. Volunteer Elsie Goodman reports the First Aid Closet is down to their last two for loaning out to people in need.

The Dresden United Methodist Church's First Aid Closet, located on Avenue A in Dresden, has many items to chose from.  Everything is free of charge and may be borrowed for as long as they are needed.

Dresden United Methodist Church operates its First Aid Closet on Avenue A in Dresden.

Some of these items include: canes, walkers, commodes, raised toilet seats, shower chairs, wheelchairs, chair lifts, hospital beds, and Hoyer lifts to name a few. "There is no need for you to buy when you can borrow these items for no charge," say the volunteers.

Are you looking for medical equipment or supplies? The Dresden United Methodist Church's First Aid Closet, located on Avenue A in Dresden, has many items to chose from. Everything is free of charge and may be borrowed for as long as you need them. There is no need for you to buy when you can borrow these items for no charge. Volunteers are on hand to help you.

Those in need any of these items should call Herb and Elsie at 315-536-4794, Bill and Donna at 315-536-9639, or Trudy at 315-536-9434.