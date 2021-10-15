Dundee Area Food Pantry Oct. 28

Staff Reports

The Dundee Area Food Pantry will continue with drive-through distribution on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dundee Baptist Church, 20 Seneca St., Dundee, NY.

Two bags of dry groceries may include cereal, rice, pasta sauce, beans, fruits, and vegetables. One bag of frozen groceries may include meat, vegetables, cheese, and more.

All residents of the Dundee Central School District are welcome to participate. Questions? Call Charlene Stanton at 607-243-8371 or Lew Ann Giles at 315-317-6866.