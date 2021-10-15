FLCC resumes restaurant nights with COVID protocols

Finger Lakes Community College

HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College will resume restaurant nights, in which culinary arts students prepare gourmet meals open to the public, on five consecutive Fridays, starting Oct. 22.

Dinner at Julia — named in honor of Julia Child — gives students hands-on experience under the supervision of their instructors. Menus feature soup, appetizer, salad, entree, dessert, and coffee.

Reservations are required; email requests for groups of up to six people to Julia@flcc.edu. Requests are confirmed within 24 hours. Full names and contact information for all guests are required due to the potential need for COVID-19 contact tracing.

All visitors are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Dates and times are Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.; Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.; Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.; Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.; and Nov. 19, at a time to be determined.

The Oct. 29 time is earlier to allow guests to attend the FLCC Fall Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. that evening. Entry to the recital is free.

The menu for each event is posted one week in advance on the FLCC calendar at https://events.flcc.edu. Some courses have more than one menu option.

Dinners cost $40 per person, including tax, tip, food and supplies for the program. Dinners are served in Stage 14 on the second floor of the Student Center of the main campus at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.

The culinary department can accommodate guests with dietary restrictions or food allergies with advance notice. Wine produced by students in FLCC's viticulture and wine technology program will be available for sale for $15 per bottle or $5 per glass.