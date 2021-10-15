'Haunted History' event set for Oct. 30

Yates County History Center

On Oct. 30 at 11 a.m., learn about the origin of Halloween traditions and customs with Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel’s lecture," A Haunted History: Halloween in Times Past." The lecture will take place in the parish hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at the corner of Main and Clinton streets in Penn Yan. Attendees who wear a costume will win a prize!

Masks are required at all YCHC events for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Tickets are $8 for YCHC members and $12 for non-members. Call in advance to reserve your spot at 315-536-7318, as space is limited.