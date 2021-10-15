Judges Night Oct. 21, hosted by Yates County SCOPE

SCOPE

PENN YAN — Yates County's chapter of SCOPE invites the public Oct. 21 to meet the candidates who are running for two seats on the bench of the New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District in the upcoming election Nov. 2.

Attend, meet, and ask questions of those who aspire to be your next Supreme Court Judges at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge # 1722, 133 Main St., Penn Yan.

Judicial Candidates Invited:

Democratic/Working Family:

Maurice Verrillo – Fairport

Deral Givens – Rochester

Republican/Conservative:

Elena Cariola – North Chili

Jim Walsh – Webster

SCOPE, the Shooters Committee On Political Education, is a statewide 501(c)4 organization with the stated mission "to protect, restore and expand the gun rights of all New Yorkers."