New event along Keuka Lake Wine Trail

Keuka Lake Wine Trail

KEUKA LAKE — The Keuka Lake Wine Trail is hosting its first event since February 2020, but differently than their past signature events – reimagined to keep things safe and manageable for their member wineries.

The Immersive VIP Experience along the Keuka Lake Wine Trail is a new intimate event where attendees take a self-guided tour to five participating member wineries Saturday, Nov. 13. Ticket holders will choose a custom itinerary for the day and get behind-the-scenes, special experiences that go beyond the typical tasting at a winery, as well as a locally-sourced charcuterie box prepared by Oak Hill Bulk Foods.

Wineries & Tasting Experience included in the ticket:

Weis Vineyards: A tasting at the crush pad or tank room (depending on the weather), led by Owner and Winemaker.

Vineyard View Winery: A blind vertical tasting comparing and contrasting the differences of wine in tanks and barrels vs finished bottled wines of the same varietal.

Keuka Spring Vineyards: A winemaker-led tasting including barrel and tank samples compared to vintages in the bottle.

Heron Hill Winery: Private tasting with a dedicated staff member featuring reserve wines and a cheese pairing with local New York cheeses.

Hunt Country Vineyards: A curated tasting of Uncharted Terroir line of wines. Delicious wines crafted from grape varieties that are resilient in the face of an uncertain future. Celebrating 40 years of Hunt Country Vineyards, their tradition of stewardship, and navigating the effects of climate change as we move into the future.

Tickets are $99 per person and are available until the Wednesday before the event (Nov. 10). Visit www.KeukaWineTrail.com for more details and to purchase tickets. This is a small, intimate event and tickets are limited.