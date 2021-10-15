Support Coats for Kids program with BBQ, donations

Staff Reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — Coats for Kids accept new and slightly used coats, kids to adult sizes. They also accept financial help to defray cleaning costs. Many in the past have given donations from $25 to $500 for their cause.

Coats for Kids is having a fundraising chicken barbecue Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until sold out at Lyons National Bank on Liberty Street in Penn Yan.

"We also need help serving," says organizer Jim Moon, who asks volunteer servers to contact him at 315-694-1235. "Please contact me if you can help out even for an hour or two."