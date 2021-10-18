Yates County's COVID cases up 100%; New York cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported 33,490 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 33,118 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 34th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.7% from the week before, with 593,153 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 5.65% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 12 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 88 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 44 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,588 cases and 27 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Chemung County with 572 cases per 100,000 per week; Montgomery County with 504; and Steuben County with 467. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 3,550 cases; Suffolk County, with 2,834 cases; and Queens County, with 2,134. Weekly case counts rose in 43 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Monroe, Broome and Suffolk counties.

New York ranked 11th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 73% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 65.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 471,066 vaccine doses, including 163,057 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 446,086 vaccine doses, including 155,628 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 26,841,626 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Kings County, with 3,550 cases from 4,284 a week earlier; in Queens County, with 2,134 cases from 2,538; and in Bronx County, with 1,169 cases from 1,547.

In New York, 267 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 241 people were were reported dead.

A total of 2,506,247 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 55,965 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 44,933,336 people have tested positive and 724,317 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,979

The week before that: 2,926

Four weeks ago: 3,170

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 80,739

The week before that: 84,704

Four weeks ago: 111,294

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.