'Drug Take Back' Oct. 23 in Penn Yan

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike announces that there will be a "Drug Take Back" event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the rear of the Yates County Courthouse at 415 Liberty St., Penn Yan.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration cooperate to give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash may pose potential environmental, safety, and health hazards.

Bring your over-the-counter, pet, and prescription medications for disposal to the Courthouse where YCSO uniform officers will greet you with masks on for safety at the drive-through event, and will take them for proper disposal in Buffalo. The service is free and anonymous — no exit of your vehicle is required and no questions asked.

Other permanent drug drop-box locations are also available at the Sheriff’s Office at the Public Safety building in Penn Yan 24/7 and Monday through Friday at the Starkey Town Hall in Dundee and the Rushville Village Offices.

"These daily availability locations have been used by many," says Spike, "and we thank you for the proper disposal of unused meds."