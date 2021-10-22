Hammondsport man charged with rape of a child

Staff Reports

HAMMONDSPORT — Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that deputies and investigators have arrested an unnamed 18-year-old male eligible youthful offender from Hammondsport Oct. 14, following an investigation of a reported sexual assault in the Town of Urbana involving a victim under the age of 15.

The male was charged with second-degree rape, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child. The male was arraigned in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in Urbana Town Court later.