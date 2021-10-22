Keuka College to honor area veterans with campus parade

Kevin Frisch, Keuka College

Local vets must RSVP by Nov. 2 to take part in the Nov. 9 event

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s annual celebration of the region’s veterans will have a different look this year.

Instead of the traditional ceremony in Norton Chapel, local veterans are invited to participate in a Campus Drive-Through Honor Parade. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 12:30 p.m.

Campus streets will be lined with students, faculty, staff, and members of the public who will cheer veterans as they drive along the Honor Route. Participants will line up their vehicles behind the Recreation and Athletic Center (RAC) beginning at noon. The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes.

The customary post-celebration dinner has also been revised. The college’s catering service, AVI, is once again donating dinners for veterans, but they’ll be prepared to be taken home. There are 25 complimentary guest dinners available, thanks to the generosity of the Penn Yan Elks Club. There is a minor cost for guest dinners once the complimentary tickets have been depleted.

To take part in the parade and/or dinner, veterans are asked to contact Keuka College Associate Director of Alumni Relations Laurie Adams ’83 at 315-279-5653 or ladams@keuka.edu no later than Nov. 2. Please include the veteran’s name, address, branch of service, and whether a meal for the veteran and a guest is requested.

Detailed instructions for the parade will be mailed to veterans in advance of the event, along with dinner vouchers.