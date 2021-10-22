Online Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise certification workshop Nov. 4

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County

PENN YAN — As a woman or minority business owner, certifying your business as a Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) can open several new revenue opportunities, as well as increase your ability to quality for low-interest loans. Most New York State grants are now requiring 30% of grant funding used for supplies to be purchased from MWBE certified businesses. MWBE certification also allows businesses to reach out to a more diverse group of vendors. Even though there can be financial benefits, from the outside, the certification process can seem daunting.

CCE-Steuben County, CCE-Yates County, and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce are hosting an online MWBE certification workshop to help eligible businesses learn more about how to become certified.

During this virtual workshop, Kaitlyn Covert (Business Development Specialist with the Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development for New York State) will walk you through the certification process and be available to answer any questions you may have. The workshop will be held on Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. For more information or to register: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/MWBE_257

Please contact Caroline at the CCE Yates office at 315-536-5123 if you have any questions or would like more information on the workshop.

