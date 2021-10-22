September deed transfers in Yates County
Deed transfers recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during September 2021 include:
Barrington
Luke H. & Naomi B. Shirk to Vernon & Carolyn Stauffer, $300,000
Robert K. & Lora E. Prior to Lora E. Prior, $0
Christopher Hunt & Mary Staudenmayer to James E. & Ardis C. Hartney, $900,000
The Donna Rhoades Trust to Steven W. & Linda A. Forrest, $1,380,000
Bruce A. Jones, Executor & Eloise Jones-Raymond, Executor to Baird R. Booth & Robert A. Neu, $168,000
Robert & Candida Huber to John & Janice Travis, $65,000
Suzanne M. Royer to Suzanne M. Royer Revocable Trust, $0
Benton
Roger L. Ward to William B. & Amelia H. VanDyke, $210,000
Lyndon D. Stickles & Gina M. Zito to Keuka Leasing LLC, $310,000
Chrles R. & Catherine A. Alcock to Bruce Alcock, $70,000
The Helen Spencer Warren Revocable Living Trust & Estate of Helen Spencer Warren to Glen M. & Marlene W. Zimmerman, $157,500
Derek S. & Lucy A. Stork to Brendan McCafferty, $192,000
Douglas J. Minns & Julie Henderson to Patricia L. Gilbert, $592,000
Susan A. Willson to Stephen J. & Lindsay C. Willson, $150,000
Estate of Corinne W. Stork to Stork Family Properties LLC, $1
Stephanie A. Gleason to Marvin Eby & Alma Rissler, $225,000
Anna Marie Black to Laura A. Black & Jacob P. Perry, $0
Patrick & Sandra McGuire to William Waller & Susan Evans, $74,400
David J. Wegman to George & Kristen Courtney Living Trust Agreement, $99,000
James & Virginia Hoover to James W. Hoover and Virginia R. Hoover Irrevocable Trust, $0
Italy
Scott Colf to 7 H Properties LLC, $70,000
Anna Salisbury to Steven & Suzanne Gentz, $65,000
Carol Wolfe to Duke Clark, $0
Gary Socola to Robert & Anne Marie Snell, $10,000
Rebecca Soble to Timothy McWilliams, $159,900
James F. Hicks to Shelly M. Collins, $0
James F. Hicks to Jason A. & Rachael M. Lamphier, $0
James F. Hicks to Jeffrey S. Hicks, $0
Alan McCall to Durwood Bassett, $1
Janet M. Wong, Co-Executor & Daniel B. Mills, Co-Executor to Janet M. Wong & Daniel B. Mills, $0
Brian & Jennifer Gruschow to David J. Capone Jr., $170,000
Kevin King to Wendy Pool, $135,000
Stephen M. Leone to John M. & Carol E. Ovenshire, $76,000
Jerusalem
Michael Moss Estate to RMCN Properties LLC, $34,000
Vaughn A. & Phoebe R. Baker to Kirk C. & Jennifer Q. Baker, $0
John H. & Joan E. Nicholson to Earl & Marla Makatura, $575,000
John H. & Joan E. Nicholson to Earl & Marla Makatura, $525,500
William B. & Amelia H. VanDyke to Wendell Horst & Esther Mae Weaver, $550,000
Don Rydman to Christopher Peacock, $25,000
Lawrence Matteson to Mary Kay matteson, $1
Ronald Macartney, Kathleen Macartney, Scott Macartney & Shari Roemer to Ronald T. Macartney & Kathleen A. Macartney, $0
Ronald & Kathleen Macartney to Jonathan P. & Megan E. VanCampen, $285,000
Edward L. Pinneo, Executor to Timothy W. & Marilyn R. Pinneo, $24,000
Edward L. Pinneo, Executor to Adam M. & Nicole L. Folts, $115,000
Michael H. & Linda J. Folts to Adam M. & Nicole L. Folts, $0
Douglas Rysewyk to Justin Galusha, $120,000
Leonard G. Lang and Delores B. Lang Trust to John E. & Kelly R. Lane, $725,000
James F. & Wae Jung Rogers to R. Parker & Brenda E. Reynolds, $650,000
Estate of Jean C. Robinson to Gail & Thomas Wright, $0
Colleen P. Lang to James & Paula Rice, $296,000
Smith Family Cottage LLC to Smith Family Trust, $0
Patricia A. Gunderman Irrevocable Trust to Jessica M. Cintron & Gilberto Cintron Melendez, $175,000
Richard R. Sherman II to John A. & Rita G. Zollo, $225,000
Louis & Coralie Glantz to Louis H. Glantz Living Trust, $0
Edmund E. Eaves to Brian W. & Jody L. Thayer, $60,000
Adam Morehouse to Morgan E. Simmons, $140,000
Dale H. Morehouse, Jean L. Morehouse, & Michael C. Morehouse to Adam M. Morehouse, $380,000
Middlesex
Charles H. Domm to Michael T. Domm, $0
Paul H. Simmons Estate to Bobbi Lynn Simmons-Sarnov & Paula Cipolla, $0
Louis Aaron & Jeanette Aaron to Louis Aaron IV, $0
Paul W. Bleakley as Referee for Rodney J. Bassett to National Associate HSBC Bank USA, $188,959.96
Linda K. Green, Executor to 247 Acres LLC, $375,500
Timothy J. Lafler & Keri L. Link to Timothy J. Lafler, $0
Christopher Cannova, Trustee of the Joseph M. and Mary Ellen Cannova Living Trust to Daniel Robeson, Trustee of the Robeson Living Trust, $0
Michael Cannova, Executor of the Estate of Alice C. Robeson to Christopher Cannova, Trustee of the Joseph M. and Mary Ellen Cannova Living Trust, $0
4617 Wildflower LLC to Marianne Stahl, $225,000
Wayne F. & Julie B. Wegman to 630 East Lake LLC, $0
Melody Finke-Delfs to Nicolas & Marcy Ann Masyga, $1,265,000
Milo
Jalil S. Lynch to Michael J. & Patricia M. Hoffman, $141,500
Marcelle R. Mitchell to Corlin Rea Merritt, $0
Michael D. & Rosanne M. Best to Holly Christine Cebulski & Heather Marie Maier, Co-Trustees of the Best Irrevocable Trust, $1
Robert E. Ruth P. Davis Trust to Harry E. & Catherine A. Scott, $220,000
Michael H. & Jennifer L. Smart to Shawn Barker, $157,000
Thomas R. & Martha K. Waynick to Martha Giroux, David Arthur Waynick, & Gillian Waynick Carey, $0
Estate of Michael J. Willis to Tina Marie Fenton, 0
Todd & Mary Sotir to Melissa Sotir, $0
Paul Jayne & Alvin Zimmerman to Paul & Pearl Jayne, $0
Wava Mae Matzat to Richard C. & Margaret K. Zakin, $896,000
The McFetridge Family Irrevocable Trust to Yates County Industrial Development Agency, $1,070,000
Derek J. Race to Nancy Martinez Ortiz, $135,000
Lorelie Avellaneda & William Reader to Alicia Avellaneda, Christian Avellaneda, & Gabriel Avellaneda, $0
William Reader to Alicia Avellaneda, Christian Avellaneda, & Gabriel Avellaneda, $0
Edward S. Fox to Paul H. & Esther S. Reiff, $1,075,000
Janice M. Corse & Mary Katherine Baker to Amy C. Shick, $150,000
Charles D. & Cindy A. Champlin to Mark Versaggio, $146,500
Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to Jack & Lyndsey Adams, $79,000
Joesph G. & Mary Beth Burke to Caryl L. Wenzke, Trustee of the Wenzke Children Asset Trust and Matthew & Jennifer Wallace, $875,000
Edith A. Bollen to Lisa A. Dinehart, $0
Michael P. VanAuker to Michael P. & Renee S. VanAuker, $0
Ivan W. & Anna H. Martin to Alex R. Breeds, $19,000
The McFetridge Family Irrevocable Trust to Big Moose Holding LLC, $393,906
Catherine M. Earl, Eugene A. Johnson, Warren C. Johnson Jr., & Richard A. Mosier to Matthew J. Fletcher, $152,000
Potter
None
Starkey
Fiona G. Gibson to Matthew S. & Emma Jane Fisher, $15,000
Jeffrey S. & Angela M. Champlin to Jeremy S. & Hope Hall, $0
Robert K. & Fiona M. Taylor to Douglas G. & Alison M. Chase, $270,000
Elgene Ward to Daneil Coloney & Mark A. Mazza, $92,500
Kyle & Emily Thompson to Al M. Channer & Lala Rakhamim, $140,000
Bruce Van Dyne to Deborah Van Dyne, $0
Heather E. Durkee to Charles M. & Jacqueline S. Smith, $228,000
Paul Jayne & Alvin Zimmerman to Alvin & Anna Zimmerman, $0
Jeannine Wright to Lucas Wright, $70,000
Nancy L. Pelham to Robert A. Jones & Jennie G. Hayes, $550,000
Robert A. Booth, Baird R. Booth, & Brenna L. Jackson to Aimee Brennan, $250,000
Bradley M. Conover to Collen M. Ryan, $134,000
Carol D. Hartman to Carol Hartman Irrevocable Trust, $0
Torrey
Harrison Davis to Maragret Anderson Dietz & Jason Edward Dietz, $750,500
Thomas A. Cornish to Victor & Michelle Deoliveira, $137,900
Michele A. Farrell, Trustee of the Michele A. Farrell Living Trust to Michele A. Farrell, $0
Carol A. Vick to Todd & Leanne Sparks, $225,000
Philip J. & Linda J. Bracht to Matthew R. & Christina E. Prindle, $685,000