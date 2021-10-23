Yates Chamber seeking donations for 2021 online auction

Staff Reports

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for their Online Auction to be held Nov. 12 -26.

Last year, the online auction was very successful as the chamber was able open it up to the general public and reach more people. But that success depends exclusively on contributions from sponsors who generously donate various items to be auctioned off. Not only do these items benefit the Yates County Chamber's programs, but the sponsors' businesses as well.

"This is a fantastic product placement and advertisement opportunity for promoting your business online," say the auction organizers. Suggested items to donate include logo wear/items, gift certificates for product or services, physical items you produce or sell, gift baskets, etc.

A donation form is available to fill out online and emailed or mailed back, along with your donation by Nov. 5. Your donations are tax deductible. Upon receipt of your gift the chamber will send you a thank you letter with their tax identification number to serve as your receipt for tax purposes.

The chamber can make pick-up arrangements for your donations or you can mail the items directly to: Yates County Chamber of Commerce, 2375 Rte. 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please call 315-536-3111 or email info@yatesny.com with any questions you may have.

"Thank you for your consideration in supporting the Yates County Chamber of Commerce!" says YCCC CEO Jessica Bacher. "These fundraising efforts our vital for future programming for membership and the Yates County community."