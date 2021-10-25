Update: Kasey Johnston has been found safe

WATKINS GLEN -- The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating a 15 year old teenager who left his home in Watkins Glen sometime in the middle of the night on Oct. 24.

The teen's name is Kasey Johnston. He is believed to be wearing the sweatshirt he has on in this picture. It is believed that he left sometime after 8 p.m., possibly on maroon mountain bike. Kasey is not believed to be in any danger.

If you see anyone matching this description or if you saw anyone matching this description during the night, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-535-8222.