Yates County Sheriff's Office

Yates County to participate in statewide STOP-DWI Halloween enforcement campaign

Penn Yan, NY - Yates County police agencies will step up enforcement during the statewide STOP-DWI Halloween High Visibility Engagement Campaign set to beginning Friday, Oct. 29 and continue until Monday, Nov. 1.

"Halloween is trick or treating, and sometimes meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving on our roadways," said Sheriff Ron Spike on behalf f the Yates County STOP-DWI program. .

The Sheriff continued, "While we spend time enjoying the holiday and hosting parties with our loved ones, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York State will participate in special efforts to stop impaired or buzzed driving, prevent injuries and save lives."

STOP-DWI NY and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee also promote high visibility campaigns around several holidays and special dates with the aim of reducing the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.