Downtown Fall Festival Nov. 6

PENN YAN -- Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 - 6 p.m., Penn Yan's Downtown Business Council will be hosting a Fall Festival, sponsored by Greenidge Generation and Microtel Inn & Suites. This family-friendly event includes a hayride, a petting zoo, vendors, live music by Dave Boyd, food trucks, and a cornhole tournament. (The hayride and petting zoo will have a small ticket price, and the Cornhole Tournament has a fee to participate.) There will also be a raffle to win a beautifully crafted quilt, with proceeds benefiting The Living Well.