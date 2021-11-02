Downtown Fall Festival Nov. 6
John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
PENN YAN -- Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 - 6 p.m., Penn Yan's Downtown Business Council will be hosting a Fall Festival, sponsored by Greenidge Generation and Microtel Inn & Suites. This family-friendly event includes a hayride, a petting zoo, vendors, live music by Dave Boyd, food trucks, and a cornhole tournament. (The hayride and petting zoo will have a small ticket price, and the Cornhole Tournament has a fee to participate.) There will also be a raffle to win a beautifully crafted quilt, with proceeds benefiting The Living Well.
Registration for the Corn Hole Tournament starts at noon at the Keuka Candy Emporium: $20/person to register with a 50% payout to the top three teams. Corn hole starts at 1 p.m.
Fall Festival vendors include:
- Area 315 Food Truck
- JuJu's BBQ
- 3 Rivers Hots & Brats
- Apple Barrel
- Wager's Cider Mill
- Lazy Acres Alpacas
- Color Street Nails
- Mary Kay
- Thirty One Bags
- Tastefully Simple
- Gary's Old Fashioned Beef Jerkey
- Spell Craft Woodworks
- Black Feather Jam Co.
- Keuka Trail Farm Market
- Dahlia's Curios
- Usborne Books
- Yates Christmas Program
- Penn Yan Theatre Company
- St. Michael School