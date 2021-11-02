Downtown Fall Festival Nov. 6

PENN YAN -- Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 - 6 p.m., Penn Yan's Downtown Business Council will be hosting a Fall Festival, sponsored by Greenidge Generation and Microtel Inn & Suites. This family-friendly event includes a hayride, a petting zoo, vendors, live music by Dave Boyd, food trucks, and a cornhole tournament. (The hayride and petting zoo will have a small ticket price, and the Cornhole Tournament has a fee to participate.) There will also be a raffle to win a beautifully crafted quilt, with proceeds benefiting The Living Well.

Registration for the Corn Hole Tournament starts at noon at the Keuka Candy Emporium: $20/person to register with a 50% payout to the top three teams. Corn hole starts at 1 p.m.

Fall Festival vendors include:

  • Area 315 Food Truck
  • JuJu's BBQ
  • 3 Rivers Hots & Brats
  • Apple Barrel
  • Wager's Cider Mill
  • Lazy Acres Alpacas
  • Color Street Nails
  • Mary Kay
  • Thirty One Bags
  • Tastefully Simple
  • Gary's Old Fashioned Beef Jerkey
  • Spell Craft Woodworks
  • Black Feather Jam Co.
  • Keuka Trail Farm Market
  • Dahlia's Curios
  • Usborne Books
  • Yates Christmas Program
  • Penn Yan Theatre Company
  • St. Michael School