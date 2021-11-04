Closing the 'Skills Gap' at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES

Amanda Airth, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES

FINGER LAKES -- The first of October has become known as Manufacturing Day, and more closely related is Oct. 15 being recognized as New York State Manufacturing Day. While day-to-day life struggles to continue amidst a global pandemic, there are buildings in Flint and Williamson that are meticulously training the next generation of skilled tradesmen and women.

From healthcare workers to automotive technicians, students from all over the Finger Lakes region are honing their skills to be the next wave to join the workforce at a time when they will be needed the most.

Manufacturing Day was started to give youth and young adults insight into the reality of modern manufacturing careers, and works to encourage businesses to open their doors to students, educating them and working together to inspire future generations to grow and thrive.

Students at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Technical and Career Centers are given opportunities such as this through the development of internships, class visits to various local companies, as well as hands-on experience with clients and community stakeholders.

With many Technical and Career Center graduates immediately joining the workforce, we are able to see success come full circle. The inclusion of SkillsUSA National Signing Day is another instance where students make real life decisions about their future due to the diligent and passionate work they accomplish inside the classroom.

While Manufacturing Day may only be highlighted once a year, closing the skills gap and preparing the future workforce is something Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES strives to accomplish day in and day out.

To learn more about Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES or programs offered at the Technical and Career Centers in Flint and Williamson, please visit us on the website at www.wflboces.org.