FLH Coccia names Physician & Advance Practice Clinician recruiter

FINGER LAKES -- Finger Lakes Health has announced that Tasha Coccia has been named the new Physician and Advance Practice Clinician Recruiter.

In the position, Coccia leads the health system’s efforts in the recruitment of physicians and advance practice clinicians including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified registered nurse anesthetists. She will also assist with the credentialing and enrollment of providers with third party payers. Finger Lakes Health has had much success in recruiting physician and advance practice clinicians to its practices in rural communities.

Coccia has been with Finger Lakes Health since 2019, first serving as a Human Resources Generalist. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration & Marketing degree from St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, New York.

She loves to travel, hike, paddleboard and enjoys cooking. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with friends & family experimenting with a new recipe. She lives in Canandaigua with her husband and daughter.