Missing person case: Have you seen Daniel Hall?

DUNDEE -- Daniel A. Hall, 33, of Dundee, was reported missing to the Yates County Sheriffs Office Oct. 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to Yates County Deputies, Hall is described as a white male, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or dark colored rain coat, work boots, and a neck brace.

Hall was reported missing at his mothers home in Dundee Oct. 27 at approximately 6 p.m. From there, he left on foot headed toward Watkins Glen. Hall was not reported to be suicidal at the time, but was recently in an accident in which he received head and neck injuries.

Should anyone see Daniel Hall, They are asked to please call the Yates County Sheriff's Office 911 Center as well as your local police department. A missing person report is active in the state system.