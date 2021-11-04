Yates County responds to Coronavirus

Nonie Flynn, Yates County Treasurer-Administrator

PENN YAN -- The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to have all of our attention. While Yates County is following the process to fill the soon to be vacant position of Public Health Director, our Deputy Director of Public Health, Sara Christensen is overseeing the Public Health Department. Yates County leadership is working to protect our employees and the public by following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including taking the steps necessary to reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure to all.

After much debate among the legislature and the public on whether a mask mandate, while in common areas of county buildings was necessary, it was supported by a majority of the legislature members and consequently passed.

What is Yates County Public Health doing now?

· Public Health continues their outreach to the community with our message of: vaccination, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and wear a face covering in public.

· Public Health offers vaccination and booster shots at their “Vaccination Station” clinic at Lake Street Plaza, Wednesdays from 3 – 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from noon – 2 p.m.

· Per the CDC guidelines, Public Health will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, along with the Pfizer shots this week.

· Public Health offers onsite vaccination for eligible school children at their respective school.

· Pending CDC approval, Public Health is prepared to offer the vaccination for 5 – 11-year-olds at the clinic, as well as at the schools.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to respond to the coronavirus and protect our community.

We strongly encourage the public to visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for the most up to date information or call the NYSDOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. The hotline is available 24/7. You may also contact Yates County Public Health at 315-536-5160.