Blacksmithing demonstration set for Nov. 13

Yates County History Center

PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center invites you to enjoy this outdoor event with blacksmith Durand VanDoren at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Durand will show and answer questions about the ancient craft of shaping objects out of metal.

The demonstration will be held at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St. in Penn Yan. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Please call 315-536-7318 to register. The cost is $10 for YCHC members, $12 for non-members. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

The Colonial Crafts Institute series of presentations, including the blacksmithing demonstration, is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater’s Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants Program.