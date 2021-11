Lauren Snyder, Dundee Rotary

DUNDEE — Brittany Gibson was inducted as the newest member of Dundee Rotary at the regular meeting Nov. 3.

Brittany is the executive director of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. She is also a member of the Dundee Board of Education as well as the leader of Team Charlie, a not-for-profit organization that donates to many worthy causes in the Dundee area.

Brittany and her husband, Sheldon, and their children reside in Dundee.