FLX Gives: 24 hours of giving Nov. 11-12

FLX Gives builds awareness and support for non profits. In 2020, nearly $160,000 was raised through 1,282 donors benefiting over 80 local nonprofits.

FLXGives, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes Inc., is a 24-hour online celebration of the Finger Lakes region. It connects generous community members with the causes they care most about. It is a day to celebrate all that the Finger Lakes are and the critical role nonprofits play in making our community great.

This year's giving day will be held from 6 p.m. Nov. 11 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Nonprofits will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, reach new donors, and engage current donors in exciting ways during FLXGives.

Local Nonprofits taking part in FLX Gives

Find the organizations below at https://www.flxgives.org and donate online Nov. 11-12.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) continues to be vital to the cultural and economic well-being of our region. From what we eat and drink to how we use our natural, financial, and personal resources, Cornell Cooperative Extension touches the lives of adults and children throughout Yates County. Here is how your support can help:

Agriculture/Horticulture

$50 Agriculture and Gardening Publications [One Year] CCE Yates provides print editions of Gardening Matters four times a year and 15 issues of Yates Farm Update during the growing season.

$20 Free Agriculture Equipment Rental. Cooperative Extension provides pressure cooking calibration equipment, grape juice making calibration equipment, soil testing rods.

$10 Small Livestock Fecal Testing Station. Cooperative Extension has a station with microscope, slides, water bottles, cleaning supplies, gloves to test sheep and goats for intestinal parasites. Consultation with an agriculture educator is provided.

4-H / Youth Programming

$50 4-H Weekend Boredom Buster Kit. Each kit has five hands-on projects for youth and families, which include: arts/crafts, STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math], cooking, agriculture, nature, civic engagement. Five kits for 100 families in 2021.

$25 4-H Awards [5 ribbons and 2 rosettes] for excellence in County Fair exhibits and State Fair exhibits.

$25 4-H Youth Recreational Equipment. CCE Yates 4-H provides various equipment for youth activities, including fishing poles [youth fishing derby], archery equipment, shooting sports equipment [air rifles, muzzleloaders, targets, ammunition].

$20 Interactive Youth Workshops at Local Libraries. CCE Yates provides various activities [5-10] including cooking, gardening, arts & crafts, and STEM.

$10 Printing of Educational Materials from CCE Website underwriting. CCE Yates provides online resources access to Plain Community members [10-30] by printing out reports, newsletters, and registration forms for workshops and tailgate [on-farm meetings].

$10 Portable Sewing machine [5] cleaning, oiling, maintenance, and rental. Used for 4-H Sewing Camp and youth home-based projects.

$10 Youth Summer Fun Kit. Each youth [30+] received a tote bag, with a Yates County Hike & Bike Guide, a Yates CCE Summer Fun Guide [puzzles, coloring, waterfalls scavenger hunt], 4-H pencil, invasive species stickers

$10 Community Service Project Materials. 4-H youth have created fleece tie blankets for the needy in the winter, pet beds and pet toys for the Humane Society, and Valentine’s Day cards for seniors at the Homestead and the Manor nursing homes.

Natural Resources

$30 Harmful Algal Bloom Shoreline Monitoring Kit. Local volunteers [40+] are provided with an instructional guide binder, maps of Keuka Lake shoreline zone, bottles for collection of water samples, labels, thermometers, zip lock bags [for plant sampling], waterproof sharpie pen, and a tote bag.

$30 Conservation Field Day Prize Pack. One child from each school district [3] is awarded a one-year subscription to Conservationist magazine, as a prize for the best poster on what [s]he learned at the annual event of Yates Soil and Water and Cooperative Extension. Each classroom receives a resource book on fish species and/or invasive species in the Finger Lakes.

$20 Creation of Educational Videos on social media. Natural Resources and Communication staff create videos, blogs, brochures, and slide shows on invasive species, CCE projects, training on how to volunteer to monitor and identify invasive species.

$5 Conservation Field Day Goody Bag. Every sixth-grade child from Penn Yan, Dundee, and Prattsburgh school districts [150-200] receives a tote bag, a coloring book on local fishing, educational booklet on careers in agriculture from the Yates County Farm Bureau, a Hike & Bike Guide, a water bottle from CCE, a 4-H pencil and stickers and temporary tattoos on invasive species.

The programs help to build a stronger community as well as contributing to the success of individuals and families. CCE Yates County is a 501©3 not-for-profit, educational institution, and your gift is essential to its ongoing success.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities

Dundee Library

The Dundee Library serves the residents of the Dundee School District and is a member of the Southern Tier Library System. They recently completed a project that expanded the children's room, created a teen room and added community meeting space. The original building opened in 1920 and additions were completed in 1977, 1993 and 2020. The next project for the Library, to be completed in 2022, will include:

new furnaces

new storm windows

new front steps

energy-efficient lighting

an emergency generator to keep the W-Fi going when there is a power outage.

Anonymous Matches for Emergency Generator

An anonymous donor will match up to $1500 of donations for the emergency generator to be installed at the library. The total amount needed to be raised for the generator is $5,000.

Finger Lakes Museum

The Finger Lakes Museum (FLM) has been in existence since 2009. The mission of the FLM is to inspire appreciation and celebrate the cultures and ecology of the vast Finger Lakes. Centrally located in the Finger Lakes region, in the hamlet of Branchport, on the northwest fork of﻿ Keuka Lake, the FLM's 29-acre site encompasses a 16-acre wetland/preserve — known as the Townsend-Grady Wildlife Preserve — and a 13-acre Campus that includes a 17,000-square-foot building currently under phased renovation. The FLM lives its mission by offering quality outdoor programs, while working to raise capital to build an exhibit hall and community center. There is no other place in the Finger Lakes region that tells the story of the entire region, and also educates and inspires appreciation of the diverse ecology of this vast area.

Pennsylvania Yankee Theatre Company - PYTCo.

The Pennsylvania Yankee Theatre Company (PYTCo.) is a not-for-profit corporation governed by a volunteer/giving Board of Directors. Its primary purpose is to provide the community of Yates County and its 60 miles radius with a variety of theatre performances and technical/production- related activities.

Historically, productions have been financed by ticket sales, patron drives, and private donations. However, since the acquisition of the Sampson Theatre Building, additional sources, such as grants, community fundraising, benefit performances by local artists, and donor drives have been developed to increase revenue.

Built in 1910 and located at 130 E. Elm St. in the village of Penn Yan, the Sampson was the center of entertainment for the community for 20 years, presenting stage performances, silent “flickers,” school plays and graduations, speakers, and various traveling shows. However, with the advent of motion pictures and the erection of a modern movie theatre across town, the Sampson became disused and was sold. In the decades that followed, the Sampson passed through numerous owners who used the building for non-theatre related operations, and it eventually fell into disrepair. In 2004, PYTCo. was gifted the Sampson Theatre by the Trombley family.

The organization is currently working to revitalize the historic Sampson Theatre and return it to it's former glorious state. With a total projected cost of $8 million, the board recognizes various milestone steps to meet the ultimate goal and are currently working to leverage their recently awarded $1 million grant through the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.

Other organizations without profiles can also benefit from FLX Gives

Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport

Living Well Mission in Penn Yan

Yates County History Center in Penn Yan

The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes inspires philanthropy to make lives better. Our grants and scholarships support the people of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates counties in the Southern Tier of New York State. Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc. helps individuals, families, companies and organizations to invest in the future of the Southern Tier community and its people. Formed as a public charity, we award grants to non-profit organizations whose programs make a positive impact on the needs and issues that face our community.