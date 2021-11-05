Folk Art Guild Holiday Open Studio Nov. 13 - 14

Rochester Folk Art Guild

If you go

WHAT: Open Studios at the Rochester Folk Art Guild

WHEN: Nov. 13 - 14, noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: 1445 Upper Hill Road in Middlesex, between Middlesex and Potter, off Route 364.

ADMISSION: No entry charge

COVID Protocols: Masks are requested indoors.

MORE: Visit www.folkartguild.org or call 585-554-3539

MIDDLESEX -- The Rochester Folk Art Guild will hold a Holiday Open Studio weekend, Nov.13-14 from noon to 5 p.m. There's no admission charge, and plenty of parking. All the craft workshops and studios at 1445 Upper Hill Road, in Middlesex will be set up for holiday shopping, and some discounts and seconds will be offered. Spend an afternoon in the unhurried atmosphere of the countryside artisans' home farm, visiting and speaking with the artists. Packaged baked goods are available while they last!

A visitor can tour five lively locations, where the craftspeople will welcome you with colorful displays of hand made crafts in warm settings. Starting at the East Hill Gallery, view and try on clothing from the Natural Fibers Clothing Workshop. Select an eco print pillow or a sachet as a gift. Choices of books, ranging from current fiction, to cookbooks, to children's selections, surround the space. Hand-cut blocks of wood or linoleum, carved and inked and printed by Linda Griswold Davis of Rochester, produce prints on paper showing a mastery of technique and perspective.

Next, a short walk to the Pottery puts you in a different world of functional and decorative stoneware and porcelain. From earthy tones, crackle glazes, to bright reds and blues, the sheer variety takes time and patience to absorb. There are lots of styles and shapes of mugs and bowls, lots of cylinders and vases for your autumn arrangements, and small decorated birds and turtles. At the other end of the spectrum are the cut work porcelain bowls, lacy delicate fruit containers that double as an elegant colander. The falling leaves beckon the potters to impress them onto wet clay one last time. The fresh holiday baking that Guild members package up will have a display in the Pottery.

Across the drive the Weaving Studio offers a haven of coziness. The wearables provide warmth and style that lasts and lasts -- a poncho or a shawl in wool or mohair is an heirloom. Warning: If you buy a scarf as a gift, it will be hard to give it away!

If you can tear yourself away and move on to Romeo, there are two displays there: Pressed dried flower notecards and silkscreened cards highlight the work of the Graphic Arts Studio, and the other is Inspired Designs, whimsical and thoughtful creations using old tools and salvaged objects, for hanging on the wall. Both East Hill Gallery and Romeo now have new handicapped access.

Wending your way to the Woodshop, you can find great wooden toys for all ages, including tough puzzles. The toddlers block tunnel is always the favorite. The woodworkers have been turning large salad bowls for holiday serving, and salad servers in a matching wood complete the pairing. The main woods to choose from are figured beech, deep walnut, and hard maple from a huge tree salvaged in Italy Valley that sprouted in colonial times. Varieties of kitchen ware will be offered, too -- carved spoons, rolling pins, cutting boards, and steam bent spatulas. More and more people are signing up for a turning class, for themselves or as a special gift, which makes for a memorable day.

About the Rochester Folk Art Guild

A not-for-profit arts community and educational institution, the Guild began its work in crafts more than 60 years ago. Located on a 350-acre farm in New York’s Finger Lakes Region, the Guild has grown to receive worldwide recognition for its handcrafts, which have found their place in museums, private collections, shops, and galleries through the United States and abroad. The Guild also offers workshops for adults and conducts educational outreach programs for children. Its Apprenticeship Program is designed for young people who are searching for a practical, hands-on approach to learning and living. Working alongside experienced master craftspeople, apprentices learn proficiency in a craft and how to live alongside others in a community setting. Over the past dozen years, the Guild has offered an annual Craft Weekend in the summer for all ages.