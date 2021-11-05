Yates County's COVID cases fall 49.4%; New York cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported 26,428 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 31, from 26,908 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 28th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.3% from the week before, with 506,884 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 5.21% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 43 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 85 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,716 cases and 29 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Allegany County with 501 cases per 100,000 per week; Cattaraugus County with 481; and Fulton County with 436. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Erie County, with 2,192 cases; Kings County, with 2,067 cases; and Suffolk County, with 1,849. Weekly case counts rose in 42 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Erie, Onondaga and Niagara counties.

New York ranked 11th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 74.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 66.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Friday, Oct. 29, New York reported administering another 408,985 vaccine doses, including 133,610 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 338,676 vaccine doses, including 116,998 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 27,471,913 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Kings County, with 2,067 cases from 3,092 a week earlier; in Queens County, with 1,241 cases from 1,769; and in Suffolk County, with 1,849 cases from 2,151.

In New York, 217 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 31. In the week before that, 257 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,559,583 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 56,439 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 45,970,785 people have tested positive and 745,832 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,626

The week before that: 2,701

Four weeks ago: 3,021

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 71,202

The week before that: 72,741

Four weeks ago: 90,367

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.