LETTER TO THE EDITOR Thank you for making Trunk or Treat a success

Letter to the Editor

The Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan would like to give a big shout out to community members, businesses and organizations that made our first annual Trunk or Treat a spooktacular event! With over 40 trunks in attendance hosted by businesses, non-profits and private individuals; there was creativity abound!

The Trunk or Treat committee, comprised of Jody Tyler (Yates County Chamber of Commerce), Brenda Marchionda (The Flower Cart & Gift Shoppe), Katy Orr (Bank of the Finger Lakes), Catherine Graves (Blue Heron Bakery) and Rebecca Devine Godbee (community member), would like to give a special thank you to all those who donated time and resources to make this community event a success.

A special thank you to our event volunteers: parking by Mike Pedersen, Preston Pedersen, Victor Sutton, Mark Hopkins, Dave Hopkins and Norm Koek. Our costume judges Mike Pedersen (Penn Yan Fire Chief), Jeff Stewart (PYCSD Resources Officer) and Leigh Mackerchar (Mayor of Penn Yan). Lions Club Youth Volunteers Anthony Condella, Elle Harrison, Brevin Cumming, Emily Green, Meaghan Linehan and Morgen Linehan. Teagan Godbee, Lania VanEtten, Bella Green, Jayde Peloquin and Girl Scout Troop 60201. Penn Yan’s Downtown Business Council volunteers Teresa Hoban (Hoban Spirits), Rose Curry (Burnt Rose Wine Bar) and Dan Henries (2nd Hand Treasures and Antiques).

Community Donations of Candy via the Dollar General, Blue Heron Bakery for books, lights, giveaways and electric hook up charges, Keuka Candy Emporium for $15 in gift cards & DJ equipment, Elk’s Lodge for restroom facilities and electric hook up charges, The Flower Cart and Gift Shoppe for $150 in Yates County Gift Certificates, Hoban Spirits for restroom facilities and storage, Bank of Finger Lakes for costume contest prize buckets, Kissy and Lance Yonge for popcorn, Yates County Arts Center for pumpkin painting supplies and Henderson’s Farm for donating 200 pumpkins.

Thanks to community support, we have the ability to make events like this successful. Other communities struggle to come together; we are Penn Yan proud. If you would like to become more involved, please reach out to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce at 315.536.3111 or by emailing info@yatesny.com to be added to the community volunteer list. With upcoming events like the Fall Festival on November 6th and StarShine on December 4th, we are looking for more volunteers!

Thank you again for helping to create a wonderful event for our children and families. We look forward to working with you to keep Penn Yan a great place to live, work and play.

Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan

