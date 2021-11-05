Line Workers recruiting 100 apprentices

N.Y. State Department of Labor

The Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Outside Electrical Industry will conduct a recruitment from Dec. 1 through Dec. 1, 2022 for 100 Electrical (Outside) Line Worker apprentices. The New York State Department of Labor says the 100 openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for all regions of the state.

Applications may be obtained at any time during the recruitment period from the following website: http://www.NEAT1968.org. Please note, there is a $25 test processing fee required with all completed applications. Applicants may request that this fee be waived. Fee waivers will be approved upon showing verifiable proof of financial need. Applicants who do not have Internet access should visit their local library or their nearest New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers). All applications must be received no later than December 1, 2022.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a High School diploma or High School equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED).

Must pass DOT physical, at the expense of the sponsor, after an offer of employment.

Must take and obtain a qualifying score on the NJATC aptitude test (93 or higher).

Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must pass a background check, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must attend all the related classroom training at the approved school.

Must have a valid driver’s license and a commercial driver’s permit or license (class A or B, with the air brake restriction removed) in order to operate commercial vehicles.

Must be able to read, hear, and understand instructions and warnings given in English.

Must be able to crawl and work in confined spaces such as attics and manholes.

Must be able to climb and work from ladders, scaffolds, poles, and towers of various heights.

Must be willing and able to travel to worksites anywhere within 11 Northeastern states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland (eastern shore), Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

EARN WHILE YOU LEARN

The Northeastern Apprenticeship Training program prepares apprentices for the challenges and rewards of a career in the Outside Electrical Industry as a Journeyman Lineman member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) – building and maintaining power line systems throughout the Northeastern United States and the nation.

Apprentices learn through on-the-job training, at-home study and classroom instruction.

NEAT is an Area Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee (A.J.A.T.C.) program based on National Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee (N.J.A.T.C.) curriculum and consists of:

• 7,000 hours of study, training and examinations and

• Approximately 3-1/2 years of instruction and training.

EARN COLLEGE CREDIT

College credit is available to graduates of the apprenticeship program, who can receive 27 semester hours of college credit through the American Council on Education that can be applied toward continued college education.

For further information, applicants should contact Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee at 610-326-2860. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center at dol.ny.gov/career-centers.

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.