Sheriff’s Office launches ‘No Shave November’ to fundraise for cancer

YATES COUNTY -- As a cancer fundraiser, the Yates County Sheriff's Office has launched a "No Shave November" effort.

“This is a first for us in a campaign effort to raise funds for the Yates County Hope Walk Cancer support,” said Sheriff Ron Spike, “The YCSO local Council 82 union units for Law Enforcement, Corrections/Others, and the 911 Dispatchers are participating for the month of November."

Male members pay in a minimum $1 a day donation to keep their beards neatly groomed to participate, and females the same who can color their fingernails lavender also. Participating members must adhere to grooming standards as outlined.

The law enforcement unit President F/Sgt. Frank Ryan, the correction/other unit President Derek Christensen, and the 911 dispatcher unit president ESD Lindsay Tones joined Sheriff Spike, stating, “We want to express our sincere appreciation to all our employees participating in the support toward the Hope Walk for Yates County cancer efforts.”