Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary assures ‘That Their Lights May Shine’

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

PENN YAN -- The holidays are a special time for remembering loved ones, and one of the visible symbols of the true meaning of the season is the “That Their Lights May Shine” project, sponsored by the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

For a donation of $5 or more, individuals may have an ornament placed on the Hospital tree, as a special gift for friends or family, in honor or memory of someone they love or admire, in celebration of a birth or just as a “thinking of you” message. The tree is situated in the lobby by the main entrance of the hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan. Each donation represents a gift of loving, sharing and remembering.

The ornament will bear the remembered person’s name and the donor’s name. The Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary will use the proceeds from “That Their Lights May Shine” to support special projects in the hospital and homestead.

Donations for project may be sent to Sylvia Eisenhart, 315 Keuka St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please make checks payable to Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary and include the name and message for your ornament tag. For more information about this project, call Helen Kelley 315-787-4074.