Sponsorships for 'Wreaths Across America' at Bath National Cemetery

Wreaths Across America

BATH — Wreaths Across America Day will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center. Wreath sponsorships can now be made online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NYBNCB.

Individual wreaths are $15 and tax-deductible. Other donation levels are also available. The sponsorship deadline is Nov. 30.

This year’s theme is “Live Up to Their Legacy” and the mission is, "REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH our children the value of Freedom."

The public is invited to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. Placing of the wreaths will begin immediately following the noon ceremony. The earliest arrival time that day is 11:30 a.m. Covid-related guidelines in effect at the time of the event will be strictly followed.

In 2019, more than 5,100 wreaths were placed on graves in Bath. This year’s goal is 7,500 wreaths. (Last year’s event was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.)

Follow the Bath Wreaths Across America event at www.facebook.com/WAABathNYNationalCemetery/.

Wreaths Across America is carried out through coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 2,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. The WAA mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach about area servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice — their lives — to keep our country free and safe. It is an event that helps us to never forget that the freedoms we enjoy came at such a great cost. The national website is www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.