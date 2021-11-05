Volunteers needed for memorial flag removal in Penn Yan

PENN YAN — Volunteers are needed as the memorial flags are removed from veterans' gravesites at Lakeview Cemetery Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 9 a.m. Lakeview is Yates County's largest burial ground with the highest number of veteran graves.

Gregory “Diz” Disbrow, American Legion Post #355 Flag Coordinator, asks that volunteers arrive at 8:45 a.m. at the Court Street entrance office area. He also requests they bring either pliers or vice-grips with them for some of the wooden flag posts that have swollen and can be tough to remove from the flag holders.

"The reason we do not leave them up year-round is because they become tattered, torn, and discolored through the fall and winter months," says Disbrow. "We especially encourage family members of the veterans to help since they are aware of their loved one’s gravesites."