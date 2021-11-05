Yates budget public hearing Nov. 18

PENN YAN -- The Yates County Legislature will hold a public hearing on the the proposed budget for 2022 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

The proposed 2022 budget bears a tax levy of $16,519,672 with a 6.6 % decrease in the tax rate, reducing $0.39 from $5.8916 to $5.5025 per thousand of assessed value.

The proposed budget includes an increase of 6.31% in expenditures ($2,705,649) over the 2021 budget, ($45,608,082 vs.$42,902,433); but is offset by a 12.27% increase in revenue ($3,179,882), totaling $29,088,410.

Despite the Covid pandemic, recent increases in tourism and real estate prices and sales have helped keep tax levies for Yates County flat over the last several years.