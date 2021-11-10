Free mobility screening for seniors Nov. 18

Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will be conducting a free monthly Community Mobility Screening Program Thursday, Nov. 18 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main Street, Penn Yan. This program is open to all individuals over the age of 65.

The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers.

The goal of Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services is to maintain the independence of community dwelling older adults. This free screening will provide a report card to for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers. The tests are evidenced based and can provide information on their risk for falls, strength deficits and balance concerns.

The free screening will take about 30 minutes to complete and will be offered each third Thursday of the month in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

Spots are limited, please call 315-531-2577 to schedule your screening or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.