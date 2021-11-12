Academic Excellence Day at Penn Yan Academy

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Penn Yan Academy held the 28th annual Academic Excellence Day on Nov. 16. This year, 91 students were recognized for achieving a grade point average of 90 or better during the 2020-2021 school year. There were 42 letters, 26 pins, and 23 plaques awarded. Letter recipients have earned a 90 or better G.P.A. for one year, pin recipients for two years, and plaque recipients for three years.

Mayor Leigh MacKerchar read a village resolution proclaiming Nov. 16 as Academic Excellence Day in the Village of Penn Yan. Congratulatory remarks were made by school Superintendent Howard Dennis and Penn Yan Academy Principal David Pullen.

The keynote speaker for the occasion was John Bloomquist, son of the late Milly Bloomquist, who was recognized 10 years ago for her philanthropy and community improvement efforts, especially for children, by President Barack Obama as he presented her with the Presidential Citizens Medal at a White House ceremony Oct. 20, 2011. Kinsey and Bloomquist the presented the students with their awards.

The Academic Excellence Day Program is sponsored by the Penn Yan School District and coincides with American Education Week.