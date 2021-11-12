FLCC drama explores ‘Doubt’ Nov. 19-20

FLCC

HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College will stage three performances of “Doubt, A Parable,” a drama about a nun’s suspicions that a priest in a Catholic school may have abused a child.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the main campus auditorium, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive. Tickets, available at the door, are $8 for general admission, $5 for non-FLCC students and free for current FLCC students and employees with ID. Masks are required in college facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Zachary Edgemon of Phelps, a 2020 Midlakes graduate, plays the priest, Father Flynn. Julia Diamond, of Interlaken, a 2018 South Seneca graduate, plays the nun wrestling with her conscience, Sister Aloysius. She confides in Sister James, played by Julia Corsner of Waterloo.

Understudies are Clara Elwell, of Naples, for Sister Aloysius, Abigail Rapp, of Conesus, for Sister James, and Clayton Van Zandt, of Livonia, for Father Flynn. Alumnus Bayana Burnell ’18, of Williamson, plays Mrs. Muller, mother of a child at the school. The student stage manager is Morgan McTighe of Palmyra.

The play, by John Patrick Shanley, won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005. It was made into a movie with Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep. Beth Johnson, professor of theatre, directs the students while James Perri, technical specialist, oversees set design.