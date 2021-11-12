FLCC hosts talk on Haudenosaunee stories

FLCC

CANANDAIGUA - Finger Lakes Community College will host an online talk on the stories of the Haudenosaunee, also called the Iroquois, on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

The link to join the talk is available on the College events calendar at events.flcc.edu.

The presenter is Kevin J. White, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Department for the Study of Religion and Centre for Indigenous Studies. His talk is titled "Haudenosaunee Stories: It all Begins with Creation."

Born in Rochester, White is part of the Akwesasne Mohawk nation and taught Native American studies at the State University of New York at Oswego for 16 years. In his research, he focuses on indigenous religions, including versions of the Iroquois creation story.

Haudenosaunee, meaning "People of the Longhouse," is the term for the six groups of indigenous people who lived in what is now upstate New York at the time Europeans began colonizing. Called the Iroquois by the French, the Haudenosaunee consists of Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca, and Tuscarora.

The event is part of the History, Culture and Diversity series organized by Robert Brown, FLCC professor of history. Reach him at Robert.Brown@flcc.edu<mailto:Robert.Brown@flcc.edu>.