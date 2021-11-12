FLCC offers free help with financial aid forms

FLCC

HOPEWELL – SUNY Financial Aid Day, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, is a statewide effort to encourage students and their families to learn about and apply for financial aid.

Finger Lakes Community College will welcome participants at Stage 14 on the second floor of the main campus at 10 a.m. for a brief presentation on the types of aid available and the application and award process. Masks are required in all FLCC facilities regardless of vaccination status.

Participants will then go to the college’s computer lab to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the state Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) application with professional assistance. Completion of both forms is necessary to apply for the Excelsior Scholarship, which covers tuition to State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) for students whose families have a combined federal adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less.

Advance registration is required; those who sign up will receive instructions about the documents to bring to the session. Signups are online. Look for the link on the FLCC events calendar on the college’s homepage at events.flcc.edu.