Yates County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 48% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 48% of people living in Yates County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 9, according to data from the New York Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New York reported 2,598,730 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New York as of Nov. 9 are New York County (75%), Queens County (74%), Nassau County (74%), Schenectady County (72%) and Westchester County (70%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Yates County as of Nov. 9:

How many people in Yates County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

52% of people in Yates County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,068 people

48% of people in Yates County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 12,010 people

How many people in New York have been vaccinated so far?

75% of people in New York have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 14,618,489 people

67% of people in New York are fully vaccinated, for a total of 13,087,967 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.