Keuka College celebrates Veterans Day with Honor Parade

Keuka College

Two dozen local veterans took part in the parade.

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s annual celebration of area veterans looked a little different this year. Instead of the traditional ceremony in Norton Chapel, local veterans were lauded during a Campus Drive-Through Honor Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Led by a Yates County sheriff’s patrol car, 24 veterans drove through the streets of campus along the Honor Route, which was lined by several dozen Keuka College students, staff, and faculty — many of whom created posters or signs to share, cheering as the veterans drove by.

Keuka's student athletes also took to the streets as the procession started behind the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center, moved north on Central Avenue, turned onto North Avenue, and then finished along Keuka Lake on Lake Avenue.

“It was so rewarding to see our students have such an impact and truly be thankful and supportive of our veterans,” said Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator Michelle Broadhurst. “The response from our veterans was heartwarming and sparked conversations among students who and family members that served and their personal stories and experiences.”

Throughout the parade route, student-athletes, students, faculty, and staff lined the road cheering and clapping for the veterans. Teams created posters thanking the veterans and included service pictures to personalize the greeting. As the parade turned out of the RAC and onto Central Avenue, members of the baseball team greeted the procession with the American flag and the flags from the service branches.

After the parade, the College’s catering service, AVI, donated dinners for veterans, which were prepared to be taken home.

“We had an amazing turnout and support from our student-athletes for this event,” said Broadhurst. “It was great to welcome the veterans back to campus this year after missing the past year due to the pandemic. We are already looking forward to welcoming them back to campus next year for Veterans Day.”

In a related decision, the college has revised its parking policies regarding service members. Parking fees will no longer be required from veterans or active military service members living on campus. The college will also establish designated parking spaces for wounded combat veterans.