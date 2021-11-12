MVP Health Care offers veterans new, improved services

MVP Health Care

The MVP Medicare Patriot Plan is designed to give veterans more freedom in their health care decisions and wellness options above and beyond traditional VA benefits

New York is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the country and while veterans are entitled to health care benefits through the VA, many still face barriers to accessing health care and battle with health care costs that stem from service-related injuries. Even with the most comprehensive health benefits, many veterans still struggle to get the care they need.

To solve this gap, MVP Health Care recently announced that individuals who have served in the military will have access to free on-demand transportation to and from the VA, free meals after an inpatient hospital stay, free mental health support, a $100 per year over-the-counter allowance, and much more through its MVP Medicare Patriot Plan. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the plan will add an extra layer of health care to complement a veteran’s existing VA benefits. It will have no effect on the VA benefits they are receiving yet allows them more freedom and control over their health and well-being.

“Our veterans have sacrificed a tremendous amount to keep each of us safe, and they deserve to be provided with the best health care possible,” said MVP Health Care’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Del Vecchio. “The Patriot Plan allows us to support our heroes in a way that has not been done before in New York through access to high-quality, low-cost health care with a variety of excellent benefits that they have earned and deserve.”

While New York State has one of the largest veteran populations in the country and is home to 79 VA facilities, barriers to care still exist. The MVP Medicare Patriot Plan provides an extra layer of care and assistance by addressing things like long wait times, getting to and from appointments, and lack of insurance coverage when traveling.”

“The Patriot Plan has offered me flexibility, choice, and management beyond the services that I am receiving from the VA,” said Ken Allocco, Vietnam War veteran and MVP Medicare Patriot Plan member. “Last year, after being discharged from the hospital, I arrived home to meals that helped me heal and recover. Without the meals provided to me by the Patriot Plan, it would have been difficult for me to cook and get to follow up appointments with specialists that I accessed because of my additional transportation coverage with MVP. I’m grateful for the Patriot Plan and want other veterans to know that this is out there for them, too.”

The MVP Medicare Patriot Plan offers key benefits such as:

Free, unlimited transportation to and from medical appointments at VA facilities, plus 12 one-way rides to other medical appointments (within 30 miles)

Local and worldwide coverage for emergency and urgent care

More than 23,000 qualified doctors and hospitals to choose from across New York State and Vermont, and in additional areas

Out of network coverage for non-emergency care from Medicare providers who do not contract with MVP

More choices of Medicare-covered drugs, with more than 1,500 Part D prescription drugs on the MVP Medicare Part D Formulary, including $0 Preferred Generic Drugs

No deductibles and fixed co-pays for medical services

$100 per year for over-the-counter medicines and health-related items from select retail pharmacies or by mail order

Preventive dental coverage for exams, cleanings, and x-rays

$0 virtual care services, including emergency, urgent and primary care, as well as mental health, psychiatry, physical therapy, and nutrition support, all from your smartphone, phone, tablet, or computer

Free SilverSneakers Fitness membership at over 16,000 locations

The MVP Medicare Patriot Plan is available to Medicare-eligible veterans living in the following counties in New York: Albany, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Seneca, Steuben, St. Lawrence, Ulster, Wayne, Westchester, Wyoming, and Yates.

Enrollment in the plan is currently underway and ends on Dec. 7, 2021. For more information about the MVP Medicare Patriot Plan, visit www.joinMVPmedicare.com/patriot.

About MVP Health Care

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information, visit www.mvphealthcare.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.