SAVE: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention Nov. 17

John Christensen, Staff Writer

BRANCHPORT — Learn how to SAVE a life. An overview of the data on veteran suicide, the signs of a mental health crisis, how to use the S.A.V.E model to respond to someone in crisis, and how to reduce the risk of self-harm, is being brought to the community by the Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Led by Ashley Smith, LCSW U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, "S.A.V.E. An Introduction to Suicide Prevention" will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Modeste Bedient Memorial Library in Branchport.

S.A.V.E. is a one hour training program provided by VA suicide prevention staff.

The PowerPoint presentation and guided discussion will include:

1. A brief overview of suicide in the veteran population (data is from CDC and VA reports)

2. Suicide myths and misinformation

3. Risk factors (such as access to lethal means, recent loss, legal or financial challenges) and warning signs for suicidal thinking (such as increased substance use, withdrawing from friends and family, hopelessness, and mood swings)

4. Components of the S.A.V.E. model:

Signs of suicidal thinking,

of suicidal thinking, Asking about suicide,

about suicide, Validating the Veterans Experience, and

the Veterans Experience, and Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help

5. The importance of limiting access to lethal means. Examples include using safe storage methods for firearms (gun safes, cable locks) and limiting access to medications to people who are struggling with their mental health (medication lock boxes, blister packs).